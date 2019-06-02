Daily Beast Journo , Facebook Doxx Black Trump Supporter Over 'Drunk Pelosi' Video

The Daily Beast on Sunday was ecstatic after contributing editor and ex-con hacker Kevin Poulsen doxxed 34-year-old Shawn Brooks, a black Trump-supporter who posted a viral video on Facebook of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) which was slowed down so she appears drunk.

On May 22, Brooks - a blue collar day laborer from New York - posted an initial, unedited clip to his personal Facebook page of Pelosi stammering her way through a news conference, with the caption "Is Nancy Pelosi drunk?" 13 minutes later, he posted a different video of Pelosi to a political Facebook page he operates, Politics WatchDog, which had been deliberately slowed down to make her appear as though drunk.

And how did Daily Beast come to know this? Facebook told them it was Brooks (who The Beast was sure to note is currently on probation for domestic battery, future employers.)

Thirteen minutes later, a Facebook official told The Daily Beast, Brooks posted a very different Pelosi video to a Facebook page called Politics WatchDog—one of a series of hyperpartisan news operations Brooks runs (with help, he claims). This clip had been altered to slow Pelosi down without lowering the pitch of her voice. The effect was to make it sound as though the Speaker of the House was slurring her words drunkenly while criticizing Donald Trump. -Daily Beast

Neither video violate Facebook's TOS, and they remain up. Brooks, meanwhile told the Beast that he "wasn't the individual who created that Pelosi video" - however Facebook told the Beast's Kevin Poulsen that "the video was first posted on Politics WatchDog directly from Brooks’ personal Facebook account."

Moreover, Brooks said over Twitter that the Beast lied when they quoted him as saying he made "nearly $1,000 in shared ad revenue," and that Poulsen had just "made up a bunch of shit and added my past history (which isn't all true)..."

I never said I made 1000 dollars. That’s a lie. This guy just made up a bunch of shit and added my past history (which isn’t all true) and have convinced you all that everything he wrote was true. Bottomline is I never made the video. I shared it just like thousands of other ppl — Shawn (@sportsgurufsr) June 2, 2019

On Wednesday, Pelosi claimed that Facebook's refusal to remove the 'drunk' clip proves that company was actively contributing to Kremlin interference in the 2016 US election.

Of note - more two weeks prior, President Trump tweeted a video of Pelosi - completely different than the ones Brooks posted - in which the 79-year-old House Speaker's stammerings are spliced together.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

The Facebook / Daily Beast doxxing of a private citizen has not gone over well, with both companies receiving heavy criticism for blowing up a regular guy who simply mocked a politician.

Except that it is not hypothetical.@JackPosobiec @Barnes_Law @RonColeman @pnjaban https://t.co/zCkHXYrwDL — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 2, 2019

The more the mask drops, the healthier it is for everyone https://t.co/EgK52ia1hR — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) June 2, 2019

Some have pointed out that the leftist media didn't similarly track down and expose the person who posted a 'doctored' (out of context) video of Covington Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann who was slammed by the MSM for mocking a Native American elder, only for a full version of the encounter to vindicate the 16-year-old after it was clear that the Native American - a known political provocateur - had been confrontational with the Trump-supporting students.

Daily Beast is busy hunting down some random guy who posted a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi. What about the original person who posted the out of context clip of the Covington Catholic kids? Interesting that the media had little interest in exposing that person — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2019

We know more about a random guy who made a goof Pelosi video than we do the people who filmed and embedded this on the New York Times website, which is still labeled "Teenagers Taunt Native American" (a proven lie). This link is still live btw. https://t.co/hJig1zKiiD pic.twitter.com/KseUIzr6YC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2019

When Trump called the media "The enemy of the people" I thought it was a little harsh. I was wrong. Many like @CNN @dailybeast are enemies of freedom, enemies of the truth and yes, enemies of the people who will try to destroy private citizens if they disagree politically. pic.twitter.com/G2pRLXK0YN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2019

Brooks has launched a GoFundMe and is looking to sue.