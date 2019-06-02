Lies, Lies, and More Lies: EU Style

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Brexit chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is boxing with the wind, landing no punches with wild blasts at the UK.
Looking for humorous lies of the day? I can help.
Please consider EU Chief Negotiator Blames Brexit on 'Nostalgia for the Past'.
In an interview with the New York Review of Books, Barnier identified “typically British” causes for the vote to leave, saying one was “the hope for a return to a powerful global Britain, nostalgia for the past”.
He also warned Tory leadership hopefuls that Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement was the only option for leaving the EU.
Speaking about anti-EU sentiment across the continent, he said: “People on the ground feel lost, that they have been abandoned; they feel their cultural identity is in danger … we have to respect these local identities. “The more the economy is global, the more people need to be reassured that their roots will be respected.”
“If the UK wants to leave in an orderly manner, this treaty is the only option,” Barnier said. “If the choice is to leave without a deal – fine. If the choice is to stay in the EU – also fine.”
He also repeated negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with the EU could start immediately once the agreement was signed. “We are ready, we are waiting,” he said.
The two-times EU commissioner and former French foreign minister, is increasingly seen as the next president of European commission. “That’s not a question for today,” Barnier said.
Talking about the EU, he stressed the importance of Europe speaking with one voice to increase its clout in the world: “The fact that we speak with one voice on issues of trade or competition makes us a global actor. Otherwise, Europe would turn into a museum.”
Speaking of his political heritage on the French centre right, Barnier recalled that Charles de Gaulle had once said merging all the peoples of Europe would be like making a purée de marrons (chestnut puree). “That doesn’t sound very appealing, so we cannot merge all the nations.”
Lies and Contradictions
Point 1 contradicts point 8: Barnier blasts the UK for the nostalgia of doing things its own way while stating "We cannot merge all the nations.” Which is it?
Point 7 contradicts point 8: This contradiction is even more obvious. Barnier simultaneously wants Europe to speak with one voice while also stating the obvious "We cannot merge all the nations.”
Point 3 contradicts points 1 and 7. It is also a lie. You cannot "respect local identities" while demanding "Europe speak with one voice."
Points 2 and 4 are lies. No deal can be very orderly. The only way it won't be is if the EU insists on making it disorderly.
Point 5 is a lie. Barnier specifically stated he would use the Irish backstop as a means of "permanently" applying pressure on the UK.
Point 6. I accept Barnier's statement, at least in regard to not fitting in with the rest of the discussion. However, the statement isn't very clear. Does he want the job? The answer is yes, or he would have explicitly stated so.
Lie Caught on Tape
Of all the lies, point 5 is a standout.
Barnier admitting using the Irish backstop as a means to permanently trap the UK.
I have clips of Barnier on video: Let's Discuss Brexit (and How the EU Bragged, on Film, About Screwing the UK)
Yes, Barnier used the word "permanent".