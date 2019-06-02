The UK Dominates The Most Damaging Tax Havens

New analysis by the Tax Justice Network has revealed the UK to be biggest enabler of corporate tax dodging in the world.

As Statista's infographic below shows, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies dominate the list of places allowing multinationals to avoid paying tax on their profits.

In total, this makes the UK responsible for about one third of global tax avoidance risk - over four times more than the second biggest contributor, the Netherlands.