Watch: "First Large Group" From Africa Crosses Rio Grande Into US

Authored by Kyle Olson via TheAmericanMirror.com,

A group of illegals from Angola, Cameroon and Congo waded across the Rio Grande River and into the United States, video from Customs and Border Protection shows.

The video shows male and female adults walking through the water and into Texas, several with children on their shoulders.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector apprehended a large group of 116 individuals—from Angola, Cameroon and Congo—after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande River into the U.S. on Thursday: https://t.co/5VsJsD4nPF pic.twitter.com/HWGyVtzEC6 — CBP (@CBP) May 31, 2019

The attempted invasion occurred on Thursday, according to the agency.

The river - or “natural barrier” - was so shallow, the surface didn’t reach the adults’ waists.

The White House tweeted additional video:

Last night, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 illegal aliens from Congo, Angola, and Cameroon near the U.S.–Mexico border.



Our southern border is now a magnet for illegal immigration from all over the world. It's time for Democrats to help close the loopholes! pic.twitter.com/lxe7qqQiNj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2019

According to CBP, it’s the first large group from Africa to try to breach the U.S. border via Mexico.

“Large groups present a unique challenge for the men and women of the Del Rio Sector,” Chief Raul Ortiz said in a news release. “This large group from Africa further demonstrates the complexity and severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border.” “This is the first large group apprehended in the Del Rio Sector and the first large group of people from Africa – including nationals from Angola, Cameroon and Congo – apprehended on the Southwest border this year,” according to CBP.

There were 116 in the group, the agency says.