Adam Schiff Admits "We Can’t Impeach Trump, It Will Fail In The Senate"

After months of increasingly aggressive Trump-trashing rhetoric, California Congressman and House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff appears to be leaning to the Pelosi side of the Democrats' sinking ship, admitting that impeachment of President Trump would likely fail, due to a lack of support from Republicans in the House and Senate.

Schiff made the comments in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week”.

Schiff claimed that the president's "conduct qualifies" as "high crimes and misdemeanors," but admitted:

"...at the same time, we have to recognize that the reality - that one party, the Republican Party, has turned itself into the cult of the president’s personality and is not likely to act consistent with its constitutional obligations."

Schiff’s comments come as rank-and-file congressional Democrats have ramped up their calls for impeachment following Mueller's statement last week.

“I think we’re going to do what is right for the country, and at this point, the speaker has not reached the conclusion, and I haven’t either that it’s the best for the country to put us through an impeachment proceeding that we know will, is, destined for failure in the Senate,” Schiff said.

However, Schiff did not completely abandon hope:

“There may be little additional cost to going through that process, even if unsuccessful in the Senate,” Schiff said. “But we’re not there yet and I think if it is a close call, close calls go against putting the country through that.”

Even without launching official impeachment proceedings, congressional Democrats continue to lead several high-profile Trump-focused investigations.