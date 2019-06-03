AOC Takes Pot-Shots From The Peanut Gallery; Tells 2020 Democrat John Delaney To "Sashay Away"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) slammed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney after he said that "Medicare for All" is "actually not good policy nor is it good politics."

Presidential candidate John Delaney booed at CA Dem convention for saying: "Medicare for all may sound good but it's actually not good policy nor is it good politics." pic.twitter.com/aWwdeHM8nH — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2019

AOC - who has championed the far-left policy rolled out in 2016 by Bernie Sanders (I-VT), said in a Sunday night tweet that it's time for Delaney to "sashay away."

Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a “frontrunner,” maybe we can start w some general eliminations.



This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute.



John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away 👋🏽 https://t.co/0RDOwbfcgv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019

Delaney polls near the bottom of the list of 2020 Democratic candidates, while several other contenders have shown support for the healthcare legislation.

"We should have universal health care, but it shouldn't be the kind of health care that kicks 150 million Americans off their health care," said Delaney to loud booing. "That's not smart policy. I want everyone to have health care, but it's got to be a plan that works for every American."

Delaney wasn't the only moderate Democrat who was booed at the event, as former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (D) - another 2020 candidate - warned against embracing socialism and socialist policies ahead of the 2020 presidential race, suggesting that it could place the entire Democratic party outside of the political mainstream.

Will this ongoing pivot towards Democratic Socialism and socialist ideas alienate moderate Democrats to the point of not voting or even switching sides?