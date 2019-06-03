AOC Takes Pot-Shots From The Peanut Gallery; Tells 2020 Democrat John Delaney To "Sashay Away"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 06/03/2019 - 19:10

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) slammed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney after he said that "Medicare for All" is "actually not good policy nor is it good politics." 

AOC - who has championed the far-left policy rolled out in 2016 by Bernie Sanders (I-VT), said in a Sunday night tweet that it's time for Delaney to "sashay away." 

Delaney polls near the bottom of the list of 2020 Democratic candidates, while several other contenders have shown support for the healthcare legislation. 

"We should have universal health care, but it shouldn't be the kind of health care that kicks 150 million Americans off their health care," said Delaney to loud booing. "That's not smart policy. I want everyone to have health care, but it's got to be a plan that works for every American."

Delaney wasn't the only moderate Democrat who was booed at the event, as former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (D) - another 2020 candidate - warned against embracing socialism and socialist policies ahead of the 2020 presidential race, suggesting that it could place the entire Democratic party outside of the political mainstream. 

Will this ongoing pivot towards Democratic Socialism and socialist ideas alienate moderate Democrats to the point of not voting or even switching sides? 

 

