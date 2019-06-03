Ex-Defense Official: UFOs Pose A "Vital National Security Threat"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

According to a top ex-defense official, the United States is not the only nation that has struggled to explain UFO sighting. Not only have the sightings been happening worldwide, but Christopher Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, says the unidentified flying objects pose a “vital national security threat.”

According to a report by the New York Post, Mellon says that the U.S. Navy pilots who recently reported seeing UFOs on a near-daily basis in 2014 and 2015 have legitimate concerns about their time on Earth. In numerous interviews, Navy pilots have revealed that they have seen UFOs moving at hypersonic speeds, performing acts “beyond the physical limits of a human crew,” and emitting “no visible engine or infrared exhaust plumes.”

The speeds that were being reported by Navy pilots (about 5,000 miles per hour, according to Mellon) were only sustainable for about an hour by an aircraft in the air, and these objects would be flying around all day long, the pilots said. “Pilots observing these craft are absolutely mystified and that comes through clearly in their public statements,” Mellon continued.

“They’re deeply frustrated and that is the core of our show,” Mellon said in an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Fox News Wednesday, where he pushed his forthcoming History Channel series titled “Unidentified,” which looks into the UFO phenomenon. Mellon is also concerned about UFO sightings and he’s begging the government to take action. (We know what the means: war.)

“We know that UFOs exist. This is no longer an issue,” he said. “The issue is why are they here? Where are they coming from and what is the technology behind these devices that we are observing?”

A Super Hornet pilot once said he almost collided with one of the objects, and the fear of UFOs amplified. The pilot described the object he nearly misses as “a sphere encasing a cube.” An official report was filed, and the incident shattered the previous theory by Navy pilots that the objects were a part of some sort of extremely classified drone operation. “These are reactions between intelligently controlled vehicles operating in and around U.S. military facilities, hence the concern,” Mellon explained.

“One: there have been near mid-air collisions so there is a safety issue. Two, there is a vital national security issue which is that our sovereignty is being violated by vehicles of unknown origin,” he continued.

Nevermind our individual sovereignty is being violated daily by the government; UFOs, who have taken exactly zero rights away, are the problem if you ask guys like Mellon.

