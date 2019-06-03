"Scene From A Disaster Movie": Video Shows Out Of Control Cruise Ship Slamming Into Dock In Venice

A massive cruise ship in Venice crashed into a dock on Sunday, plowing into a tourist boat and sending those on land running for safety, according to CNN. One onlooker called it a "scene from a disaster movie". The cruise ship, the MSC Opera, ran into the San Basilio terminal and a smaller tourist boat that was docked already. Four people suffered light injuries during the accident.

#Venezia #VIDEO la nave da crociera #Opera di @MSC_Crociere fuori controllo ha speronato stamattina il battello fluviale #Michelangelo e la banchina.



Qualcuno ci spiegherà perché le navi che salvano vite sono sotto sequestro, mentre queste #grandinavi sono libere di far danni. pic.twitter.com/mSyhCMvvZc — Beppe Caccia (@beppecaccia) June 2, 2019

The accident happened at about 8:30am local time on the Giudecca canal, which is one of the busiest in Venice, a city that is popular with tourists. Multiple videos surfaced on Sunday showing the cruise ship, horns blaring, ramming into the dock and shoving the smaller boat out of the way.

"The noise of siren and of clash is totally frightening, looking like a scene from a disaster movie," wrote one Twitter user, Tancredi Palmeri.

The operator of the ship, MSC Cruises, said the ship experienced "a technical issue" while heading toward the terminal for mooring.

Here is the accident from a second angle:

The company that operates the ship stated: "Investigations to understand the exact causes of the events are currently in progress. In the meantime, the ship has received authorization to be moored at the Marittima terminal, as planned. From there, it will continue to carry out passenger boarding and disembarking operations."

The local port authority for Venice said on Sunday that it was looking to "finally create a solution to the traffic of large ships in Venice."

Italy's environment minister said on Sunday that the accident was "confirmation of what we have been saying for a long time: Cruise ships must not sail down the Giudecca (canal). This is why for months we have been working with the ministers... to move them (the vessels) and we are close to a solution."