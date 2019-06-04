Baltimore Mayor Plans Public 'Fight Club' To Curb Gun Violence

The first rule of stopping gun violence in Baltimore, is you don't talk about gun violence.

Following a deadly weekend in Baltimore (with 11 injured and 2 dead), city officials are discussing a very different tactic from the usual gun-confiscation talking points as a solution.

As WBAL reports, Mayor Jack Young said he's considering having people solve their issues in public boxing matches.

"Gun violence has been plaguing this city for the last 10 years. The murder rate in this city and non-fatal shootings have increased. I'm not happy with it and neither should the citizens of Baltimore," Young said.

He went on to say:

"If they want to really settle them, we can have them down at the civic center, put a boxing ring up and let them go and box it out. Those kinds of things, you know, and the best man wins and the beef should be over. Those are some of the things I'm thinking about."

Young, along with City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby, attended a National Gun Violence Awareness Day event, connecting youth with resources, such as jobs, in an attempt to encourage them not to pick up a gun.

"Frederick Douglas said it best. It's easier to build strong children than it is to repair broken men, and so we have to focus on our babies before it's too late," Mosby said.

So Baltimore is set to shift to a Mad Max "two men enter, one man leaves" society? We are sure nothing will go wrong there.