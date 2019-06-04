Bezos Drops $80 Million On New York Condos In "Priciest Deal Ever South Of 42nd Street"

Newly single Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, is finalizing the purchase of three New York apartments in a deal that's valued at about $80 million, which would make it the priciest ever to close south of 42nd Street. It'll also be the second largest deal this year in New York, second only to Ken Griffin's $240 million penthouse purchase at 220 Central Park South.

Bezos will be purchasing a penthouse and the two units directly underneath it at 212 Fifth Avenue, near Madison Square Park. The main penthouse is three floors on its own, inclusive of a private elevator and several large terraces. When Bezos combines the units, they would total more than 17,000 square feet, sporting 12 bedrooms.

The building dates back to 1912 and was originally used for manufacturing. It was converted into condos in 2015 and was developed in a partnership with Madison Equities, Building and Land Technology and Thor Equities. Despite being considered luxury, the building "is not known for its flashiness", according to the report.

The penthouse was most recently listed at $58 million, but that appears to be a price reduction from the 2017 listing price of $73.8 million. The other two units sold collectively for "ony" $28.45 million.

This deal comes about four months after Amazon decided not to build its headquarters in New York and just months after Bezos' high profile divorce. Post-divorce, Bezos' net worth has been pegged at about $106 billion.

Bezos had been looking for a home in New York for months and was previously considering the penthouse at the XI in West Chelsea. Those involved with the search for Bezos' new home were required to sign nondisclosure agreements.

