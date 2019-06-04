Bitcoin Hits 2-Week Lows As Cryptos Crack Again

Having stabilized after last night's ugliness, cryptos are tumbling again...

Bitcoin is testing $75000 - at two-week lows...

But the entire crypto space is suddenly weaker...

These moves come after billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller has doubled down on his distrust of bitcoin, Bloomberg reported on June 4, quoting a recent interview.

“I don’t think I’m a neanderthal, which is what I’ve been called when I’ve said I didn’t want to own Bitcoin,” he summarized.

Druckenmiller added he would neither long nor short bitcoin in any way, hinting he did not understand the reason why it has inherent value.