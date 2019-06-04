Bloomberg Rival Refinitiv Censors Reuters Story About Censorship Of Tiananmen Square Anniversary Coverage

Yesterday, we reported that Refinitiv, the financial data provider formed late last year after Blackstone bought 55% of Reuters' Financial and Risk units, kowtowed to Beijing by censoring all Reuters stories about the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre appearing on its Eikon terminal. In a statement to Reuters, Refinitiv said the decision was made to comply with "regulatory obligations" in the Chinese market, which it must do if it wants to retain its license to operate there.

In an absurd twist, users of the Eikon terminal reported on Tuesday (the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which is known as the 'June 4th incident' in China) that the Reuters story about Refinitiv's censorship had also been censored.

I want to note for the record that the #Reuters story about #Refinitiv removing Tiananmen-related stories from #Eikon does not appear on the terminal as of 8:35 AM in #China. https://t.co/NgeHHvIvgs — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) June 4, 2019

In an internal memo, Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler said they had expressed concerns to Refinitiv, and had urged staff to "continue reporting as you always would: to pursue the truth, without fear or favor." However, the newswire service doesn't have very much leverage to force Refinitiv to change its policy: Refinitiv pays Reuters $325 million a year for its news content, making it Reuters' single largest customer.

Reuters has been blocked in China since 2015 along with the websites of other major US digital media outlets and platforms, such as Google, Twitter and Facebook. But the censorship of the Tiananmen stories on the terminal applied to Refinitiv terminals everywhere, not just on the mainland.

To be sure, Refinitiv isn't alone: Twitter last week banned hundreds, and by some accounts thousands, of Chinese dissidents from the platform three days before the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

But the incident prompted snickers from several Twitter wits.