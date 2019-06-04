Chinese Media Dashes Trade-Deal Hope: "China Softening Stance Is Useless Speculation"

With the Nasdaq having retraced all of yesterday losses on the heels of a comment this morning from China's Commerce Ministry that the China, U.S. trade dispute should be solved through dialogue which should be based on mutual respect and benefit, China's Global Times just tweeted:

"China softening the stance? This is a useless speculation. Beijing is willing to negotiate but now is very much convinced fair talks are impossible without a thorough fight. The Chinese realized they were a bit naive before, believing trade talks can yield good results."

So what happens now?