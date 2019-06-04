Pompeo, Who Once Said The CIA "Lies, Cheats And Steals" Defends US Intel On Huawei Spying

Secretary of State (and former CIA head) Mike Pompeo, famous for once saying that the CIA “lies, cheats and steals,” is has reversed course about U.S. intelligence agencies, and in an interview with Euronews, Pompeo said US intelligence agencies "occasionally make mistakes" but that they should still be trusted and taken at their word.

In the interview, Pompeo claims that U.S. intelligence agencies are correct in considering Huawei a national security threat, a claim that has stood at odds with some of Washington's European allies. Pompeo said: "There’s no doubt the intelligence community gets things wrong from time to time but their overall body of work is excellent and to be relied upon and trusted." He continued: "Western countries, liberal democracies share a common value set. The Chinese don’t share that value set."

The U.S. continues to insist that Huawei products have "backdoors" that the Chinese government can use to spy on other countries. No proof of these backdoors exist, although as we pointed out days ago, Huawei does indeed have a long and illustrious track record of corporate espionage and theft. And in an amusing interlude, late on Monday night, Huawei again said it is willing to sign "no-spy" agreement with countries, something which many have pointed out would not be offered if Huawei was indeed spotless.

Some of the U.S.'s closest allies, like the UK and Germany, have rejected pressure to end cooperation with Huawei, citing a lack of evidence. Germany said in March that it would not prevent Huawei from bidding on contracts to develop the country’s 5G networks.

After blunders like the U.S.'s dubious intel regarding Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction, US intelligence agencies have been accused of misleading and lying to the international community to propagate the interests of the US military-industrial complex and neo-con lobby over the last two decades - claims that carry enough gravitas to give U.S. allies pause on the country's assumptions regarding Huawei.

Additionally, anonymous sources in the U.S. intelligence field were cited by the media to push the Russiagate conspiracy, which has now been debunked as a hoax. Even former CIA Director John Brennan predicted that high profile indictments would come as a result of the Mueller report. When it didn't happen, he said he “may have received bad information.”