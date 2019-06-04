Trade War Backfires On US Hegemony: China May Shift Production To Russia

President Trump's efforts to force China to 'fair' trade (along with sanctions and/or tariff threats against many other nations in the world) appears more likely to destabilize the unipolar US hegemon than support it.

Many multipolar-supporting nations are hording gold, seeking alternative payment systems, and creating bilateral trade agreements between themselves in an effort to skirt US threats (or merely to defend their own sovereignty in the long-run).

While we have seen China pushing the petro-yuan (rather anti-climactically for now) and Europe pushing INSTEX to enable trade with Iran (still unused for now), RT reports the latest shift away from the US 'system' and towards multi-polar collaboration is coming from China, where small and medium-sized enterprises, under pressure from Washington’s trade war, are studying the possibility of moving production to Russia.

According to the secretary general of the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), He Zhenwei, "many Chinese export-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises are now facing difficulties."

"The US has already raised its duties on Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent, which is tantamount to closing its doors. In case American consumers agree to pay more out of their pockets, these companies will be able to raise prices on products by 25 percent, which is hardly probable,” he said.

In such harsh conditions, Chinese companies are now struggling to maintain their existence.

“They should think about moving production to Russia,” He said, adding that “Chinese goods produced in Russia could be further sold in the United States and even in Europe.”

As a reminder, trade between Russia and China saw historic growth last year of around 25 percent to US$108 billion, beating all forecasts. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, China is and will continue to be Russia’s number one foreign trade partner. He recently said that the two countries are enjoying their best trade and economic ties ever... not something that Makes America Great Again, for sure.