Putin, Xi Oppose Venezuela Military Intervention; Support Iran Nuclear Deal

During a three-day visit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his "best friend" Vladimir Putin in Russia, the leaders touted their strengthening relationship while establishing their mutual views on various geopolitical and trade topics.

The two countries - both allies of Venezuela's socialist president Nicolas Maduro, staunchly oppose military intervention for the purposes of regime change.

In a Tuesday interview with Russian media ahead of the talks, Xi said that "China's position is consistent and clear" on Venezuela, in that they "insist that the relevant issues should be resolved by the Venezuelan ruling and opposition parties through inclusive political dialogue within the constitutional framework."

"We oppose outside interference and unilateral sanctions as well as the use of force or the threat of using force," Xi added.

In regards to Iran's nuclear program, Xi said that due to the "extreme pressure" and unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, "the Iranian nuclear issue and the situation in the entire Middle East have escalated and the situation is worrying."

"The comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue is the result of multilateralism. It is essential to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East and should be respected as well as fully and effectively implemented."

"China and Russia are highly consistent in their views and positions on the Iranian nuclear issue," said Xi.