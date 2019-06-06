1 Dead, 22 Injured In West Point Training Accident, Trump Prays For All

While details are sparse for now, West Point has confirmed an accident involving a light medium tactical vehicle occurred "in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site," killing 1 cadet and injuring 22 others.

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

The US military academy is located in New York, a 45-minute drive away from New York City, according to the academy.

As ABCNews reports, army and local first responders were at the scene treating the injured near the Camp Natural Bridge training site which is on U.S. Military Academy property, officials said.

"One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets were injured and two soldiers were injured," said Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt, a spokesman for the U.S. Military Academy. "They were involved in an LMTV accident that occurred at approximately 6:45am in the training area off of Route 293, " he added.

LMTV stands for Light Medium Tactical Vehicla, and is a truck used for personnel or equipment transport.

"The injured have been transported to local hospitals," said Ophardt. "Details of the incident are under investigation."

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement he was directing New York's Office of Emergency Management "to provide any resources necessary" to assist following the accident.

"On behalf of all New Yorkers, we pray for a speedy recovery for those involved and we share in the sorrow experienced by their loved ones during this extremely difficult time," Cuomo's statement said.

President Trump has sent his best wishes:

So sorry to hear about the terrible accident involving our GREAT West Point Cadets. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the injured. God Bless them ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

Finally, CNN notes that while the US looks at winding down various combat operations overseas, the military has been grappling with how to prevent deadly training incidents both at home and abroad.

Between 2006 and 2018, 31.9 percent of all active duty military deaths were the result of accidents, according to a congressional report. Only 16.3 percent of service members who died during that timespan were killed in action.