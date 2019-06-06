Billionaire Warriors Owner Barred From Games After Shoving Raptors Player

The Golden State Warriors have barred part-owner Mark Stevens from any of the remaining games of the NBA Finals after he was involved in an incident with Toronto’s Kyle Lowry on Wednesday night.

The billionaire venture-capital investor, who was ejected after the incident, pushed Lowry after the player dove into the stands chasing a loose ball.

Kyle Lowry was pushed while he jumped in the crowd to save the ball.



Someone is standin’ on the court where the ball deflected off him.



Man is removed from the game for pushing Kyle. #NBAFinals -Kid pic.twitter.com/dbVYkDzhLg — KidDr1ft🛸 Music Video Friday (@KidDr1ft) June 6, 2019

In a statement released this morning, the Warriors said:

“Mr. Stevens’s behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization." “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors.” "Mr.Lowry will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals."

Bloomberg reports that Stevens was a partner at Sequoia Capital when the firm invested in the likes of Google, LinkedIn and PayPal. He’s now managing partner at S-Cubed Capital, a family office in Menlo Park, California.

