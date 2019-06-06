Peso, Futures Slide As Pence Confirms "At This Point, Tariffs To Be Imposed Monday"

Update : Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed that no deal with Mexico has been reached, noting that while talks are continuing, the Trump administration has asked Mexico to "significantly more," and "at this point, tariffs will be imposed on Monday."

* * *

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says in statement that the administration's "position has on a Monday deadline has not changed. We are still moving forward with tariffs at this time.”

This follows reports from Bloomberg claiming that the Trump administration was considering delays in implementing the tariffs.

While the moves are not large, they erase the late day exuberance (for now)...

Until the next headline.