STDs On The Rise In England

New figures from Public Health England have revealed a jump up in the sexually transmitted infection (STI) diagnosis rates in the country in 2018.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, when compared to 2017, the overall number of diagnoses per 100,000 population went from 763.6 to 804.9, representing a rise of 5.4 percent.

As Statista's infographic shows, one of the STIs with the largest increase was Gonorrhoea which saw a massive increase of 25.4 percent. The 2018 rate of 101.1 represents the most cases since at least 2012 (the earliest year with which figures can accurately be compared due to methodology changes.