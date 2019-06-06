Stocks Slide As Trump Aide Confirms "Moving Toward Path" To Mexico Tariffs

US equity markets are giving up gains (or extending losses) after White House Deputy Comms Director Mercedes Schlapp said that they were moving toward the path of imposing tariffs on Mexico because they were not offering enough to avert them.

Small Caps and Trannies were already red and the rest of the majors are leaking lower now...

Also being reported is that negotiations with US and Mexico will continue in the afternoon without high officials, and House Ways and Means Committee chair Neal would introduce a resolution of disapproval if Trump declares tariffs as a national emergency.

Separately, from the the Mexican side, there's a report that high-ranking U.S. officials won't be attending this afternoon's meeting.