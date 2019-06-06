Stocks Tumble Into Red As Trump Signals More China Tariffs

Nasdaq futures have tumbled back into the red following remarks from President Trump that he is considering extending tariffs to China on the remaining $300 billion of goods.

Trump had already noted this during the night but this reiteration, during a post-D-Day celebration press conference with Macron sparked selling in stocks...

As we reported earlier, Trump said overnight:

“Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We’ll see what happens... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I’ll do that at the right time,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One at the Irish airport of Shannon on his way to France for D-Day commemorations. He added that he thinks "China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly."

And now he has confirmed he would make the decision on further China tariffs in the next two weeks as G20 meetings loom.