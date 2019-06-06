Watch: China Becomes First Nation To "Own And Operate" Space Rocket That Launches From Sea

China has officially launched its first space rocket from a cargo ship, making it the first single nation to fully "own and operate" a floating launch platform, according to RT.

A Long March 11 carrier rocket launched from a pad installed on a civilian ship in the Yellow Sea earlier this week, according to China's National Space Administration.

The launch vehicle successfully carried five commercial satellites into Earth's orbit, in addition to two scientific modules, which will be used to monitor winds on the ocean surface and help forecast weather.

Needless to say, we'd keep our eyes open for any Huawei branding on these "modules".

The rocket was 20.8 meters long and had a lift-off weight of 58 tons. It is capable of delivering up to 350 kg in cargo and made its first flight in 2015. Since then, it has been launched five additional times from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

Launching from sea is a more cost efficient method than from land, according to Chinese space authorities. They claim these launches would "provide better aerospace commercial services for countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative", which is Beijing's plan to catalyze the global economy.

Russia had previously launched a Ukrainian Zenit-3SL rocket in 2014 from a floating pad in the Pacific Ocean, but that project halted operations five years ago amid tensions between Moscow and Kiev, who had partnered together to operate the project. Chinese officials, meanwhile, claim that their platform and rockets are entirely owned by one state for the first time in the world.