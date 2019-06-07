The Decline & Fall Of Illinois

Authored by Randy Rossi via IllinoisReveiew.com,

Anybody who has read the famous book “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” had to be amazed that the most powerful empire on Earth at the time committed suicide “Through the insidious poison of free bread and circuses” as Edward Gibbon explained.

Today we would call that “poison” government welfare and the government’s endorsement and support of immoral activity like making pot legal and increasing abortions which is just like the Roman gladiator games which slaughtered tens of thousands of humans for fun and entertainment.

Eventually Romans quit working and focused on that immoral behavior and brought in Barbarians to do the work for them right up until Rome became bankrupt and the Barbarians took over. Any rational person has to ask “How could the Roman people and Roman politicians be so stupid?”

Now scroll 1600 years later and we are watching the people and politicians of Illinois following Rome’s path to suicide. Illinois is the most bankrupt state in America with the lowest bond ratings of any state.

We are also the most corrupt state in the Union according to the FBI. And residents and businesses of Illinois are fleeing the state because of our insanely high real estate taxes which are crushing the value of our homes. The key to this bankruptcy and corruption is a repeat of Rome’s “Insidious poison of free bread and circuses." Alex de Tocqueville warned us of this disaster when he said “Democracy can exist up to the point when politicians realize that they can bribe people with their own money."

Illinois Democrats have been giving away welfare to addict the people of Illinois to free stuff to get reelected for decades and now the bill is due. Hoping to distract the people of Illinois, they want to make pot legal and get extremely liberal women to vote for them by making Illinois the abortion capital of America. Killing humans in gladiator games in Rome is not as bad as killing 62 million human babies through abortion!

One would think that honest and responsible politicians in Illinois would focus their attention on correcting these critical problems and saving Illinois from disaster right? Nope. Illinois politicians have focused on making pot legal and making late term abortions right up to birth legal while also trying to raise taxes to provide more “ Free bread and circuses” to the masses. Brilliant right? Sounds exactly like what the Roman Empire’s politicians did right up until the tragic collapse of the Rome.

It is easy to blame our corrupt Democrat politicians in Illinois for this disaster but I am sorry to say that we have to hold ourselves accountable for this disaster. “We the people” voted in these horribly destructive politicians either by voting for them or by not bothering to do our duty and vote. This is perfect proof of Edward Burke’s warning about apathy when he said “All that is required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing”. The percentage of voters in Illinois who don’t bother to vote at this critical time is simply stunning.

There is only one way to change Illinois’ path to collapse and that is to “flush the toilet” in Springfield” and replace these corrupt politicians with honest politicians that care more about our state then being reelected and making more money at your and your kid’s expense. To keep reelecting these corrupt Illinois politicians is the perfect example of Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”. Reelecting the same Democrats that put us at the edge of disaster would be insane! As Einstein also said “You can’t solve a problem with the same kind of thinking that created it”.