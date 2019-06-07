'A Disgrace': Trump Slams 'Nervous Nancy' Pelosi Over Prison Comment

Nancy Pelosi may have gone a step too far trying to appease her Democratic colleagues frothing at the mouth for a Trump impeachment, after the House Speaker told senior Democrats that she'd like to see Trump "in prison."

Pelosi made the statements while clashing with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) over whether to launch impeachment proceedings, according to Politico.

In response, Trump hammered Pelosi - tweeting on Friday "Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas," adding "There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said. Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress and have no intention of doing anything other than going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me - both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history."

...and have no intention of doing anything other than going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me - both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion - Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

Pelosi's comment comes two weeks after she claimed without evidence that Trump was engaged in a 'cover-up' in regards to the administration's efforts to prevent former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

Democrats have been sharply divided over whether to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump over allegations that he obstructed the Mueller probe.

At least 55 House Democrats are on record endorsing an impeachment inquiry, according to The Hill, however Pelosi has been joined by several prominent Democrats in opposing the move because the Senate would never follow suit, which would 'exonerate' Trump just in time for the 2020 election.

Last week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff - who swore up and down that he had evidence of Trump-Russia collusion that was "more than circumstantial" - effectively threw cold water on impeachment, telling The Hill last week "Where it ends I don't know," adding "I presume it ends with Donald Trump being voted out of office."

Meanwhile, former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle penned an Op-Ed in the Washington Post titled: "Listen to Pelosi, Democrats. Now’s not the time to impeach Trump."