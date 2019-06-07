Tesla Model X Reportedly On Autopilot Slams Into Construction Truck, Killing Driver, In Ukraine

Another day, yet another fatality in a Tesla where Autopilot may have played a role.

A fatal accident involving a Tesla Model X reportedly on Autopilot occurred on the Kyiv-Zhytomyr highway in Ukraine on Friday June, 7, 2019, according to Autogeek.

The Model X reportedly drove under a tanker truck (where have we heard that before?) that was helping perform roadwork, eventually causing the vehicle to fly off the road. The damage to the Model X appears to be devastating and the driver was reported dead on the spot, according to media cited by Autogeek.

The nature of the damage indicates that the car was travelling at a high rate of speed at the time.

Road accident with Tesla X on Kyiv - Zhytomyr highway. Driver dead, hit a truck, reportedly in autopilot mode https://t.co/09vDMn8m8t pic.twitter.com/QPmPwqosSq — BOC Intel (@blackopscyber1) June 7, 2019

Law enforcement agencies are still looking into the cause of the accident. The Autogeek article "presumes" the Model X was in Autopilot mode at the time, but it also sounds like an investigation is pending.

Tack this instance onto the list of questionable deaths and accidents that have potentially occurred as a result of Tesla beta testing its Autopilot software on its drivers. We will continue to follow this story as we continue to wait for the NHTSA to take desperately needed action to protect drivers and prevent future fatalities.