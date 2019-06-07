Trump: Deal Reached With Mexico "To Stem The Tide Of Migration", Tariffs Suspended

It would appear that Trump's tariff threat worked.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," President Trump tweeted Friday. "The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended."

Mexico has agreed to "strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border," Trump wrote.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Details of the deal will be released shortly by the State Department.

Chuck Grassley is pleased:

No tariffs on Mexico. Mexico came through — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 8, 2019

It would seem Chuck Schumer's claim that Trump's tariffs were a bluff are proved wrong.