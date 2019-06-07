When Whining Becomes A Weapon: The Latest YouTube Ad-pocalypse

Authored by Tom Luongo,

Google and YouTube’s war on free speech has just escalated again. And it won’t stop, folks. The latest incident involving hard-left Vox writer Carlos Maza whining to YouTube about Steven Crowder making fun of him is not only chilling but pathetic.

Carlos Maza is an activist who makes a living in the public forum. He is openly gay. Uses the twitter handle @gaywonk and regularly spews nothing but thinly-veiled violent rhetoric at anyone slightly to the right of Berthold Brecht.

Crowder’s crime is describing Maza in terms that Maza uses himself but does so derisively. And for that Maza believes Crowder shouldn’t have a platform on which to make a living.

This is now considered harrassment by emotionally-stunted man-babies.

And I’m not talking about Maza, here.

I’m talking about YouTube.

Because after YouTube refused to punish Crowder on behalf of Maza, YouTube then changed its Terms of Service to allow them to… guess what? Punish Crowder.

And it was done in the most under-handed and sniveling way possible. No phone calls. No official letters or emails. Just a text to Crowder’s Merchandise phone number and a public tweet to Crowder’s Half-Asian Lawyer informing him of what was coming.

And not only Crowder.

This latest bit of manufactured outrage was used as an excuse to go on an algorithmic orgy of demonetizations and deletions of independent voices on YouTube of all shapes and sizes.

None of this is about what Crowder said. This is about Maza being the useful idiot for NBC, David Brock — Maza’s former employer at Media Matters — and George Soros who are in league with all the big tech companies to silence the opposition to ensure a Democratic victory in next year’s elections.

I remind you that Soros and Brock have spent millions in pursuit of taking down voices in the U.S. critical of their plans to control not only what we watch but what we think. They want back the control over information that the oligarchy had in the era of the Big Three TV networks and print newspapers.

They want to maintain control of The Wire.

The Wire is the main conduit through which we communicate with each other. Money? Really? Yes, really. What are prices if not information about what we are willing to part with our money in exchange for? … But identifying The Wire isn’t the important thing. What’s important is knowing who controls The Wire and what they are willing to do to maintain that control. If you look at all of the things listed above {The Internet, Media, Money, Roads, Electricity} you will see massive government intervention into these markets. They need control of them to maintain the illusion they have control over you.

This is far beyond the stopping the re-election of Trump at this point. This is a systemic and on-going digital “Night of the Long Knives” intended to stifle and rein in speech to limits acceptable to them. The goal is rolling a greater percentage of Google’s vast ad revenue back into the coffers of the dying Main Stream Media outlets.

Google, YouTube and the rest of the Media are making their case very clearly. They are in control of information. You are the product and they sell you to the highest bidder.

Vox is owned by NBC. All of the major media companies are feeling the loss of market share to people who provide real commentary on world events and counter the lies and narratives created by these Informational Oligarchs.

These are the most evil people you will ever have the displeasure of interacting with. And they won’t stop trying to marginalize all of us until those who disagree with them are pariah, outcast and un-personed.

Google’s delusions of grandeur at this point also reveal its greatest weakness. Without ad revenue they are a shell. They don’t want to share it with you. So don’t whine like @gaywonk. Change your habits and go on the offensive.

It’s one thing to shore up one’s business like Crowder has with his Mug Club. That’s smart.

It’s quite another for him, Alex Jones, Gab and all the others who have been harmed to band together and form a class-action lawsuit against these companies for breach of contract on the grounds of ‘reasonable expectation of service.’

Pushing for government regulation is exactly what Brock and Soros want. It will then ensure that Google, Facebook and the rest are even more bound down under the rubric of government controls.

It furthers Marxian conceit that the free market can’t solve these problems. That this is what happens when capitalism is allowed to go unchecked. Google and Facebook go hog wild and are then able to use their ‘monopolies’ to abuse their customers.

And what better way to control The Wire again than to have all the social media and Internet on-ramp companies subject to even more government regulation.

But that cannot be further from the truth. These people wrote Terms of Service which are fundamentally unenforceable and provide no ‘reasonable expectation of service.’ And their policy of wiping out some user’s busines over night by the click of a mouse on an ad hoc basis has to raise that to a level of material harm high enough to start the legal challenge.

You start a business on YouTube with a reasonable expectation of being able to attract an audience. No audience no business. Then once you attract said audience under one set of conditions, YouTube changing the rules to define your content as unacceptable and unilaterally taking away your revenue is fraud.

Moreover, they are protected by exemptions from said prosecution because they are supposedly acting without editorial bias, which is patently untrue and provable with just a cursory glance at the content they still host.

That said, it’s clear they are coming for our livelihoods here in their quest to maintain control. And so it is well past time to look at other ways for producers to connect with their audience. Donations and crowd-funding are fine but there has to be a better model, a sustainable one.

One where they can’t take your revenue by leaning on a single point of failure.

This is where Brave comes in.

Brave is a browser designed to support an ad network that doesn’t require Google or anyone else. Just users willing to opt-in. Keep your demonetized YouTube channel, get a website hosted by a trusted service.

Get signed up with Brave, link your account (it takes 30 minutes) and let their ad network pay your fans in BAT for viewing only the ads they wish to. They can then only spend those BAT tipping you and other producers directly.

Now the audience has an incentive to defray their costs of support by earning BAT paid for by advertisers and the producers get paid in an Ethereum-based token so they can pay their bills and make their livings.

And the best part is Brave was built to block the trackers, cookies, super-cookies and the rest. Google gets nothing from you for it. Facebook can get stuffed.

They stop vacuuming up your data for free.

You get your time and a modicum of your privacy back. You stop paying for bandwidth they use to track and categorize you on and off their platforms.

You’re their product, stop acting like you’re their slave.

It means both producers and consumers need to alter their habits and stick a finger in Google’s eye. If they want YouTube ad revenue to go only to the big boys, fine. We’ll keep using it as a bandwidth mule for our businesses until they kick us off and Brave integrates more services into its offering pool.

The only way to beat these people is to stop playing their game and see them for what they are: tools for our betterment, not theirs.

