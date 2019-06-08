Ginsburg Predicts Sharp Division Within Supreme Court

A very alive Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suggested on Friday that while the Supreme Court has had a relatively low rate of divisions among Supreme Court justices will hold, and that more than a quarter of the court's remaining 27 rules will be decided by a single vote, according to Bloomberg.

Speaking before the annual conference of federal judges in New York, Ginsburg suggested that more than a quarter of the court’s remaining 27 rulings will be decided by a single vote. Of the 43 argued cases settled so far, 11 were by a vote of either 5-4 or 5-3, she said. -Bloomberg

"Given the number of most-watched cases still unannounced, I cannot predict that the relatively low sharp divisions ratio will hold," said the 86-year-old justice, according to copies of her remarks provided by the USSC on Friday.

The highest court in the land is scheduled to finish its nine-month session at the end of this month - the first since conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court.

Ginsberg referred to both the census and gerrymandering cases in her remarks - the former of which will determine whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross can include a citizenship question on the 2020 census. She likened it to the court's decision last year to uphold President Trump's travel ban.

The travel ban ruling “granted great deference to the executive,” Ginsburg said. Opponents of the citizenship question “have argued that a ruling in Secretary Ross’s favor would stretch deference beyond the breaking point.” -Bloomberg

As for the gerrymandering cases, they will resolve whether voting maps can be challenged as so partisan that they violate the constitution, according to the report.

"However one comes out on the legal issues, partisan gerrymandering unsettles the fundamental premise that people elect their representatives, not vice versa," said Ginsburg.