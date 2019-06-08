Where A Cheap Date Costs The Most (And Least)

A date can burn a hole in your pocket and in some cities, the cost of a romantic evening is absolutely extortionate. If you meet someone from Switzerland on holidays and subsequently visit them with the intention of paying for dinner and drinks, Statista's Niall McCarthy warns, you better start saving.

A "cheap date" in Zurich costs around $200. That's according to Deutsche Bank's 8th annual survey of global prices and living standards.

In the analysis, a cheap date is defined as cab rides, dinner/lunch for two at a pub or diner, soft drinks, two movie tickets and a couple of beers. Some may disagree with Deutche Bank's definition that such a date is actually "cheap".

You will find more infographics at Statista

Nevertheless, Oslo, which is well known for its high prices, comes in second with costs adding up to $164. Copenhagen comes third with a date costing around $158 on average.

Things are cheaper in Cairo and Bangalore where a romantic evening would only cost around $42.