DARPA Wants "Thought-Controlled Weapons" By Finding Ways To "Read Soldiers' Minds"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

DARPA is perhaps the most disturbing entity in existence today. The Department of Defense’s research arm is paying scientists to invent ways to instantly read soldiers’ minds using tools like genetic engineering and the end goal is “thought-controlled weapons.”

The government is absolutely taking mind control very seriously, and this should make every human alive take pause. Back in May, DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) announced that six teams will receive funding under the Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program. Participants are tasked with developing technology that will provide a two-way channel for rapid and seamless communication between the human brain and machines without requiring surgery.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Things are so far gone, that we have no idea. People have virtually no sense of how deeply we are being steered off the path. Our very opinions, the information we receive, and the way in which our brains determine the strength of our opinions is all being skewed by algorithms, and by deliberate manipulations. Science fiction is behind the curve of what they are actually attempting right now. A few more years of censorship and editing of content through social media, and a few more years of total integration with technology, and humanity may no longer be recognizable. It certainly won’t be free unless some very raw facts are quickly faced and dealt with. –SHTFPlan

“Imagine someone who’s operating a drone or someone who might be analyzing a lot of data,” said Jacob Robinson, an assistant professor of bioengineering at Rice University, who is leading one of the teams. “There’s this latency, where if I want to communicate with my machine, I have to send a signal from my brain to move my fingers or move my mouth to make a verbal command, and this limits the speed at which I can interact with either a cyber system or physical system. So the thought is maybe we could improve that speed of interaction.” This is being painted a rosy idea to help soldiers in combat, however, this is a weapon of mass destruction. Once a soldier’s mind can be read, they no longer own their thoughts. This is truly horrifying.

DARPA is trying to spur a breakthrough in noninvasive or minimally invasive brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). The agency is interested in systems that can read and write to 16 independent locations in a chunk of brain the size of a pea with a lag of no more than 50 milliseconds within four years, said Robinson, who is under no illusion about the scale of the challenge. “When you try to capture brain activity through the skull, it’s hard to know where the signals are coming from and when and where the signals are being generated,” he told Live Science. “So the big challenge is, can we push the absolute limits of our resolution, both in space and time?” -Live Science

Despite multiple attempts to put a “positive spin” on mind control, a DARPA insider finally and nervously admits the truth. There is no positive way to look at mind control. It’s the ultimate form of slavery and we are closer than most care to admit. This technology is in the hands of the military-industrial complex President Eisenhower once gravely warned us about. Dr. Robert Duncan notes scientists “are brainwashed into believing that everything we are doing is of benefit to mankind, but look who pays our bills? The military. It’s all for war, it’s all for control, for government control…”

Volume 2 details the CIA’s practices of interrogation and cybernetic mind control in their pursuit to weaponize neuropsychology. It covers the art of bio-communication war. Human beings are complex machines but their inner workings have been deciphered. Mind control and brainwashing have been perfected in the last 60 years. –Project: Soul Catcher: Secrets of Cyber and Cybernetic Warfare Revealed

The future looks bleaker as we move through life. No good can come from AI weapons “reading soldiers’ minds” and no good will come from the enslavement of mankind, which is the ultimate goal. How much longer until the only thing that really belongs to you (your thoughts) is controlled by your master?