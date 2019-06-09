Socialism Wins - Venezuela Crushes USA In "Friendly" Soccer Match

Well this is awkward...
In a stunningly humiliating match, USA men's soccer team just got dramatically outplayed by the hyperinflation-crushed, social-unrest-suffering Venezuela team.
Coming off a surprising 1-0 loss to Jamaica with a fringe squad, the USA conceded three times in the first half against La Vinotinto and fell by a 3-0 scoreline in front of almost 24,000 at Nippert Stadium.
At one point the American commentator on Fox Sports proclaimed: "this is hard to watch."
We suspect not so much for the socialists, who watched their team win for the first time in the last five games, leaving USA without a win since March.
Is there an analogy here for the collapsing coup attempt? We will let you consider that answer as social media unloads...
MLS bums got no heart!— USA Soccer (@_USAsoccer) June 9, 2019
USA soccer is garbage 🗑— Giacamo (@boomgickboom) June 9, 2019
The USA Soccer teams performance today against Venezuela is a win for anti-imperialists everywhere— Ramsies (@RamsiestheGr8) June 9, 2019
#UnitedStates talks about invading #Venezuela but we cant even beat them in a soccer game, even after they have been under siege by the #USA for at least two years— Ivan Herringbone III (@NoEmptyTalk) June 9, 2019