Socialism Wins - Venezuela Crushes USA In "Friendly" Soccer Match

Well this is awkward...

In a stunningly humiliating match, USA men's soccer team just got dramatically outplayed by the hyperinflation-crushed, social-unrest-suffering Venezuela team.

Coming off a surprising 1-0 loss to Jamaica with a fringe squad, the USA conceded three times in the first half against La Vinotinto and fell by a 3-0 scoreline in front of almost 24,000 at Nippert Stadium.

At one point the American commentator on Fox Sports proclaimed: "this is hard to watch."

We suspect not so much for the socialists, who watched their team win for the first time in the last five games, leaving USA without a win since March.

Is there an analogy here for the collapsing coup attempt? We will let you consider that answer as social media unloads...

MLS bums got no heart! — USA Soccer (@_USAsoccer) June 9, 2019

USA soccer is garbage 🗑 — Giacamo (@boomgickboom) June 9, 2019

The USA Soccer teams performance today against Venezuela is a win for anti-imperialists everywhere — Ramsies (@RamsiestheGr8) June 9, 2019