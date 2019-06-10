Barr Contempt Vote On Hold After DOJ Cuts Deal For Unredacted Mueller Documents

The Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee has postponed its contempt vote for Attorney General William Barr after the Justice Department agreed to turn over unredacted portions of the Mueller report as well as the special counsel's "most important files" sought by the committee.

"I am pleased to announce that the Department of Justice has agreed to begin complying with out committee's subpoena by opening Robert Mueller's most important files to us," reads a statement by Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

The document production will provide "key evidence that the Special Counsel used to assess whether the President and others obstructed justice or were engaged in other misconduct," the statement continues.

"Given our conversations with the Department, I will hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now," added Nadler.

House Judiciary Dems announced they've reached a deal with DOJ to get info related to the Mueller report. This means, per Chair Nadler, that the contempt proceedings against AG Barr (see: https://t.co/J7AfEl6a8q) will be put on hold pic.twitter.com/oZ5OIirCD9 — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 10, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee voted 24-16 in May to hold Barr in contempt for refusing to turn over an unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report, which found that Trump and his administration did not conspire with Russia to influence the 2016 US election. Mueller, however, left the determination of whether Trump obstructed justice by potentially trying to end the investigation up to Barr and others to decide.