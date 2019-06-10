In California, Illegals Come First; Californians Don't Matter

Via SaraCarter.com,

The number of homeless Californians in the Los Angeles county has reached 58,936, New York Times reported this weekend.

But Californians don’t seem to be the priority of democratic governor Gavin Newsom.

Under an agreement between Gov. Newsom and Democrats in the state legislature, low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in California illegally would be eligible for California’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal.

State officials estimate that will be about 90,000 people at a cost of $98m a year.

This decision will make California the first state in the US to pay for illegal immigrants to have full health benefits.

Democrats in the state legislature reached the agreement as part of a larger plan to spend $213bn of state and federal tax money over the next year.

Not everyone in that age group would get the health benefits, only those whose incomes are low enough to qualify for the program.