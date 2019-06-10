Dollar, Bond Yields Slide As Trump Warns China, Slams Fed; Stocks Shrug

President Trump did a surprise interview on CNBC this morning covering everything from China trade to the Raytheon-UTX deal.

Most notably were his comments about The Fed , slamming them as a "disruptive force" and said they haven't listened to him, "made a mistake," by raising rates too much and doing QT.

And China , where Trump accused them of currency manipulation and said he expected to meet Xi at the G20 but if Xi doesn't go then he will unleash the new tariffs.

Additionally, Trump claimed that China's weakening currency has offset some of the effects of tariffs.

The Dollar and Bond yields are sliding on Trump's comments, but - for now - stocks don't care...

Additional key headlines (via Bloomberg) include: