Employee Morale At Tesla Has Been Crushed

It isn’t just Wall Street that's starting to sour on Tesla. Now, it's the company's own employees.

According to two high profile job websites, job dissatisfaction at Tesla is intensifying amid what Reuters calls "layoffs, strategy shifts and executive turnover", but what we just call absolute, all-around chaos.

In 2018 and 2017, Tesla placed fifth and sixth on LinkedIn’s annual "Top Companies" list. For 2019, Tesla fell to 16th. The data to create the list is compiled from billions of actions taken from LinkedIn's over 600 million users that indicate job interest and demand.

At the jobs website Glassdoor, Tesla's company rating fell to 3.2 out of 5 from a high of 3.6 in 2017. This is below the average of 3.4 for all employers reviewed on the site.





In addition, Elon Musk's CEO approval rating has dropped to 52% from 90% in 2017. Tesla's "recommend a friend" rating fell to 49% in the first quarter from a high of 71% two years prior.

Glassdoor ratings for culture and values, career opportunities, senior leadership and six-month positive business outlook also all dropped. While "work-life balance" and "compensation and benefits" remained the same, no Tesla metrics improved.

Tesla responded by saying that the company continues to remain a highly sought-after employer. It received over half a million job applications in 2017 and 2018, and expects to exceed that figure in 2019, it claimed.

Reuters interviewed two current and 16 former employees since January. Some of them continue to praise Elon Musk as a visionary, but noted that his management style and the "exodus of executives" has left a void in leadership. Despite filling CFO and top lawyer positions recently, Tesla has still not replaced its recently departed heads of communication and growth.

Meanwhile, the company has 1,100 job openings posted on his website, down from 2,510 in January.

Many show vacancies that have been open since last October.