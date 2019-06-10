One Dead As Helicopter Crashes On Roof Of Midtown Manhattan Building

UPDATE (1455ET) : President Trump has been briefed:

I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

UPDATE (1423ET) : FDNY confirms one fatality, presumably the pilot.

#FDNY members remain on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash into building. The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

Via NYPD, "There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area."

.@NYGovCuomo: "If you are a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11. As soon as you hear an aircraft hit a a building, my mind goes where the mind of every New Yorker goes."



He says there is "no indication" the crash was intentional. pic.twitter.com/t1elFQUiGj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 10, 2019

Governor Cuomo confirms there are casualties involved.

Less than a month after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, NYPD reports that a helicopter has crashed into a high-rise building on 5th Avenue at 50th Street in Manhattan.

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Ave due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect an emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/13gYd1hHI9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019

Traffic is being diverted...

BREAKING: Picture of midtown Manhattan where @FDNY are responding to report of helicopter crash at 50th Street and 7th Ave; view from @FoxNews building on 6th Ave. pic.twitter.com/9RlzTF5ZHv — newsbell (@newsbell) June 10, 2019

The building appears to be on fire...

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

The location is an extremely busy area of midtown Manhattan.

The building is being evacuated.

Very heavy NYFD and NYPD presence.

Gov Cuomo is on the scene...

MORE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives on scene of apparent helicopter crash in Midtown Manhattan, @CBSNewYork reports https://t.co/IC3oa3821r pic.twitter.com/noCIdGFu8i — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 10, 2019

Developing...