One Dead As Helicopter Crashes On Roof Of Midtown Manhattan Building

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 06/10/2019 - 14:12

UPDATE (1455ET): President Trump has been briefed:

*  *  *

UPDATE (1423ET): FDNY confirms one fatality, presumably the pilot.

Via NYPD, "There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area."

Governor Cuomo confirms there are casualties involved.

*  *  *

Less than a month after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, NYPD reports that a helicopter has crashed into a high-rise building on 5th Avenue at 50th Street in Manhattan.

Traffic is being diverted...

The building appears to be on fire...

The location is an extremely busy area of midtown Manhattan.

The building is being evacuated.

Very heavy NYFD and NYPD presence.

Gov Cuomo is on the scene...

Developing...

