Mueller Used GPS Cellphone Exploit To Surveil Trump Associates

Buried in his massive Trump-Russia report, special counsel Robert Mueller admits that he was able to pinpoint Blackwater founder Erik Prince's precise location in January, 2017 by matching his cell phone signal to a cell site near Trump Tower in New York City, according to Rowan Scarborough of the Washington Times.

The special counsel’s report discloses the use of this investigative technique, by which police determine a suspect’s location via a cellphone’s GPS signal. The Prince narrative is one instance in unredacted sections of the report in which Mr. Mueller’s team explicitly discloses cellphone tracking. It raises the question of whether the FBI applied the process to other investigative subjects — a phone’s GPS signal can disclose its exact location within a few feet. One of the first requests the FBI makes when confronting subjects is to ask for their electronic devices. The fact Mr. Mueller could pinpoint Mr. Prince’s exact whereabouts suggest he used GPS readouts, which prosecutors can subpoena from cellular service providers. -Washington Times

"I got the distinct impression that they had all my electronic communications and they operated with a confidence borne of a complete complement of the communications of everyone else," former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo - a harsh critic of the Mueller investigation - told the Times.

Mr. Prince is a wealthy former Navy SEAL known for founding the private security firm Blackwater USA, which he later sold. His global business empire revolves around private force protection and commando-type training for governments and corporations. He dabbled in giving Trump campaign advice. After the election, Mr. Princebecame a frequent visitor to Trump Tower, where he met principally with adviser Steve Bannon, the Mueller report said. Mr. Prince emerged as a possible backdoor link to the Kremlin via Kirill Dmitriev, director of Moscow’s sovereign wealth fund and a close associate of Mr. Putin.

As the Times notes, the Mueller report dispelled a major MSM fake-news talking point from the infamous 'Steele Dossier' - namely that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was in prague in August 2016 to meet with Russian operatives, based on an alleged cellphone tower 'ping' picked up from Cohen's phone.

Cohen has denied this, and the Mueller report specifically notes that Cohen didn't go to Prague - which Mueller admits would have likely led to the conclusion that there was a conspiracy between Trump and Russia.

