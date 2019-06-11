Dow Tumbles At Open, Erases Overnight Gains As Trump Heralds "Good Day In Stocks"

As The Dow headed for its seventh up-day in a row - the longest win streak in 13 months - the cash open has seen almost incessant selling, erasing the overnight hype gains.

The Dow joins Trannies and Small Caps in the red for the day...

Notably, the selling re-accelerated after President Trump ventured back into the market pundit fin-tweet space...

Good day in the Stock Market. People have no idea the tremendous potential our Country has for GROWTH - and many other things! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019

Better 'unleash the Kudlow' stat to get this market back up...