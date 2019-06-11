Nancy Pelosi Says She's "Done" Talking About Trump

Nancy Pelosi has had it with powerful white men who - because they aren't members of the House Democratic caucus - aren't subject to her every whim and command.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Washington Post published a report claiming that Pelosi has ignored calls from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (presumably, she's still pissed about his company's decision not to remove that doctored video of her and sources closed to the speaker said she doesn't want to hear his 'explanation' for his company's reasoning), and during an event at the Peter G Peterson Foundation, told the audience that she's "done" talking about president.

Here's more from the Hill:

"I’m done with him," she said at an event on fiscal policy hosted by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. "I don't even want to talk about it."

Her decision follows remarks from Trump, made in Normandy last week, where the president called her a "nasty, vindictive, horrible person." He also called her "a disaster" over her handling of the impeachment inquiry.

"Nancy Pelosi, I call her 'Nervous Nancy,' Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it," Trump said, referring to special counsel Mueller's comments. "Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, OK? She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants, you know what? I think they’re in big trouble."

Pelosi, who was also in Normandy last week, said that when she is on Congressional trips overseas, she doesn't criticize the president. Unfortunately, Trump "took a different tact."

Just talking about Trump, Pelosi said, would be tantamount to handing him a 'win' since the "diverter of attention in chief" wants to distract from his own behavior on issues such as trade, Pelosi said.

"What bothers me more is that we’re talking about that instead of how to reduce the national debt," she said.

Sadly, the jokes on Nancy Pelosi, because by 'not talking about Trump', she simply made the headline about her not talking about Trump...which is kind of self-defeating, don't you think?