What's next? Will Dems push legislation to make General Motors liable for injuries sustained from car accidents involving an '87 Chevette? On Tuesday, Dems introduced legislation in the House and the Senate that would hold gunmakers liable for crimes involving firearms, the Daily Caller reports.

If passed, the bill would repeal legislation passed in 2005 that enshrined protections for gun manufacturers in federal law. Unsurprisingly, California and Connecticut lawmakers appeared to be leading the charge: Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and one of President Trump's favorite punching bags, tweeted that victims of gun violence deserve their day in court."

Sen. RIchard "Da Nang Dick" Blumenthal, the Connecticut senator and fellow Trump critic, is one of the bill's co-sponsors. Since he's from Connecticut, where Adam Lanza murdered 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School back in 2012, Blumenthal has long been one of Washington's loudest pro-gun control voices.

During comments to reporters on Tuesday, he explained that the bill isn't scapegoating gunmakers for marketing a perfectly legal product, but rather - like Schiff said before - the plan will simply give those who have been shot by deranged individuals soneone else "All we’re doing through this proposal is giving victims of gun violence their day in court," Blumenthal, a co-sponsor of the Senate bikk, said.

The NRA the NSSF (the National Shooting Sports Foundation) have loudly opposed the plan to strip the liability protections from gunmakers.

"It’s like blaming Ford or General Motors for the negligent use of their cars," Lawrence Keane, senior vice president of government affairs for the NSSF, told The Daily Caller News Foundation. "It is wrong to hold the gun or any other industry liable for the criminal misuse of non-defective products sold lawfully."

This isn’t the first time Dems have pursued their plan to cripple the American gun manufacturing industry, as the DC recounts.

Schiff’s first measure to repeal the gun manufacturer liability protections was introduced in 2013, and has been repeated at least twice since. None of the measures passed.

The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which was passed in 2005 and signed into law by former President George W. Bush blocked civil actions against ammunition and firearm dealers, builders or trade groups over crimes involving firearms like - say - a school shooting.