Howard Schultz Taking 'Detour' From 2020 Ponderings While Recovering From Surgery

After receiving tremendous backlash for his party-splitting threat to run for president in 2020 as an independent candidate, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is taking a breather from his tentative run until September, according to The Week.

Schultz announced in January that he was "seriously considering" running for president in 2020. But after an early media blitz and a series of appearances across the country, he mostly dropped off the radar in recent weeks, sparking questions about what exactly the status of his potential campaign was and whether he was still exploring a candidacy. -The Week

In a Wednesday letter, Schultz explained that after traveling the country (15 states) and meeting with "thousands of people," he "unfortunately experienced acute back pain" that required him to "cut his travels short" and undergo three back surgeries.

🚨☕️ Howard Schultz explains his absence from the thinking about running for president trail – says he's been recovering from back surgeries. pic.twitter.com/vR6Fm7VfXZ — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 12, 2019

"I am feeling much better," Schultz added, "and my doctors foresee a full recovery so long as I rest and rehabilitate. I have decided to take the summer to do just that."

A previous report form Fox Business had suggested that Schultz delayed his campaign decision to see whether former Vice President Joe Biden would emerge as the likely nominee, with the report saying that "this would be a significant impediment to Schultz running for president since his campaign would focus on similar issues to Biden." -The Week

Did Joe Biden spook Schultz out of announcing his run?