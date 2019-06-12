Marine Le Pen Ordered To Stand Trial For Re-Tweeting ISIS Atrocities

Right-wing French politician Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial for tweeting photographs of ISIS atrocities in December 2015, weeks after IS jihadis murdered 130 people in Paris.

A judge ruled in the Western Paris suburb of Nanterre ordered Le Pen to face a charge of circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity," which included the brutal beheading of journalist James Foley, according to France24. Another depicted a man in an orange jumpsuit being run over by a tank, while a third photo Le Pen posted was of captured Jordanian air force pilot Muath Al-Kasasbeh being burned alive in a cage in January 2015.

"Daesh is this!" wrote Le Pen in a caption, using the terror group's Arabic acronym.

Le Pen faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of 75,000 Euros ($85,000 US).

Last year, an investigative magistrate called for Le Pen to undergo psychiatric tests in connection with the IS tweets. The 50-year-old trained lawyer, whose party topped France's vote in the recent European elections, has denounced the case as a violation of her freedom of expression. She tweeted the images after a French journalist drew a comparison between Islamic State group and her party. -France24

"I am being charged for having condemned the horrors of Daesh," Le Pen said last year. "In other countries this would have earned me a medal."