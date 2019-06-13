Import/Export Prices Tumble As China Exported Most Deflation Since 2007

After disappointing (lower than expected) prints in CPI and PPI, inflationista's last best hope is with import and export prices (which, however, are both expected to slow today).

But that hope was just dashed as Import prices plunged 1.5% YoY (vs -1.2% exp) and Export prices dropped 0.7% YoY.

On a MoM basis, import prices fell 0.3% (headline and ex-petroleum), and import prices dropped 0.2% MoM.

Every sub-index below both import and export prices declined in May as China exported the most deflation since September 2007...

Finally, as a reminder, this data does not include Trump's new tariffs, but is potentially significantly impacted by the strength of the dollar.