Jeff Gundlach LIve Webcast: "YouTube University"

A few days after Jeff Gundlach took a 22% profit on his "top trade of 2019", revealed exactly one month prior, which was a bet on a spike in bond volatility....

TLT put/call straddle idea at Sohn up 22% in the month since. Rare instant gratification. If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense. — Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) June 6, 2019

... the DoubleLine CEO is holding his latest public webcast. As Bloomberg notes, plenty has changed since Gundlach last spoke to his investors: the U.S.-China tariff face-off has intensified and so has the sense that if it isn't resolved we will tip into a recession.

As usual we will focus on the key slides in his presentation, titled this time "YouTube university." Readers can log into the call by clicking on the image below.