"In This Age Of Insanity, I Thought Nothing Could Surprise Me Anymore!"

I thought in this age of insanity that we are living in, nothing would surprise me anymore.

But sure enough, there was a headline in the Financial Times the other day, “Central banks should consider giving people money.”

It seems almost impossible that someone could believe in something so ridiculous. And yet this is the world we are living in. The path to prosperity is now based on unelected central bankers conjuring millions of dollars out of thin air.

Bankrupt governments are issuing bonds with negative yields, meaning they are being paid to go deeper into debt. And there are more than $15 trillion of these negative yielding bonds in the world.

If anything this makes a compelling case for why people should consider owning gold.

It’s a store of value with a 5,000 year track record of withstanding inflation, political crisis, and monetary stupidity.

I’ve been suggesting people consider buying gold for quite some time, especially over the last year. I argue that the supply of gold, is actually declining, yet the demand will increase in large part due to all of this central bank lunacy.

And that has absolutely been happening. The price of gold is up more than 25% over the last year, and just surpassed $1,500 per ounce. But unlike most other assets like real estate, stocks, bonds, etc, gold is still far from it’s all time high.

There could still be plenty of gains ahead.

And silver would have to triple before it reaches it’s all time high.

Every summer for the past eight years, I’ve enjoyed a week or two in the Italian countryside at a 400 plus year old villa. Here I relax with friends, family, business colleagues, and some of our Total Access members who fly in from around the world, to break bread and enjoy really stimulating and entertaining conversations.

This year Peter Schiff has been one of my guests. He’s an old friend who shares many of the same beliefs. And when our conversation this morning turned to gold, I thought it appropriate to record it, and make a Podcast out of it.

In our conversation we talk about why gold and silver have plenty of room to rise, and a number of different ways to invest.

