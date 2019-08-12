Did Epstein's Lawyers Set Him Up For Death By Convincing Prison To End 'Suicide Watch'?

As it turns out, Miami Herald reporter Julie K Brown was right about Epstein managing to manipulate MCC staff into letting him off of suicide watch. Because, according to an ABC News report, Epstein's defense attorneys successfully lobbied for him to be taken off suicide watch on July 29, about a week before he was found dead in his cell.

The revelation comes as AG William Barr warned any and all of Epstein's alleged accomplices on Monday that he would look over the "serious irregularities" in the prison's treatment of Epstein, and that Epstein's death doesn't mean his co-conspirators won't be brought to justice.

Before Epstein could be removed from suicide watch, he had to undergo several psychiatric evaluations allowing prison officials to make the move.

As has already been reported, though there are cameras on Epstein's former cell block, they don't show the inside of the cells, meaning there's likely no video of Epstein committing suicide.

Circling back to Barr, the AG said Monday that Epstein's alleged co-conspirators "should not rest easy" just because Epstein won't have his day in court.

"Let me assure you that case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein," Barr told a law enforcement group in New Orleans on Monday. "Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. Victims deserve justice and will get it."

However, bringing them to justice might be harder than it seems, since nobody can seem to locate Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite and Epstein's alleged madam, who allegedly helped groom young girls to work as 'sex slaves' for Epstein and his many influential friends.

Barr added that he was "angered" by MCC's "failure" to keep Epstein safe, and mentioned certain "irregularities" that have already surfaced in his investigation - though he declined to go into further detail.

"We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation," Barr said. "We will get to the bottom of it, and there will be accountability."

Barr isn't the only one who has attacked MCC over its handling of the situation: Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said that given Epstein's prior suicide attempts, the financier paedophile should have been kept in a "padded room under unbroken, 24/7, constant surveillance."

"Obviously, heads must roll," he continued.

But whose heads, exactly? That of some patsy? Or those who were truly behind Epstein's downfall?