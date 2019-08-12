Geopolitical Chaos Slams Stocks As Traders Flood Into Safe-Havens

With 'everyone' on vacation, geopolitical chaos drove risk-off today
China trade war
Hong Kong revolt
PLA buildup
German recession
Italeave
Epstein farce
Argentina's ARS pounded
Kashmir chaos
Russian nuke explosion
Iran tanker safari
Sending gold above stocks for the year...
Source: Bloomberg
And since Powell's "mid-cycle adjustment", gold and bonds are the big winner...
And on the day, investors dumped the broad market while piling into Bonds, Bullion, and BYND as safe-havens...
Source: Bloomberg
Chinese stocks were miraculously bid today (after some brief selling in the early afternoon session, stocks soared as HK tensions escalated)...
Source: Bloomberg
A positive open in Europe did not end well...
Source: Bloomberg
New record low close for Bund yields...
Source: Bloomberg
Crushing European Banks to a critical support level...
Source: Bloomberg
And US equities were all lower on the day (led by Trannies)...
CNBC Anchor: "Equity markets have picked up a bit, now down just 430 points"
Bagholder On CNBC: "...we don't want to sell, we are long term investors."
Seems like the Fib 61.8% retrace was the hard limit for the short-squeeze dead-cat-bounce...
All the major US equities broke back below key technical levels...
Eerily echoing 1998's performance...
Source: Bloomberg
VIX topped 21 intraday, and judging by 2s10s, has a long way to go...
Source: Bloomberg
Stocks and bonds remain decoupled
Source: Bloomberg
Treasury yields reverted back to collapsing today (led by the long-end)...
Source: Bloomberg
10Y Yields dropped to lowest since Sept 2016...
Source: Bloomberg
And 30Y is within a tick of record lows (2.09% on 7/8/16)...
Source: Bloomberg
The yield (2s10s) plunged to fresh cycle lows...
Source: Bloomberg
And 3m10Y is not at its most inverted since April 2007...
Source: Bloomberg
And in case you wondered how bad it could get, 5-year-forward 10Y yields plunged to a new record low...
Source: Bloomberg
Argentina was a bloodbath after Macri's dismal showing in the primaries...
The peso crashed 25%...
Source: Bloomberg
And bond prices collapsed...
Source: Bloomberg
Yuan slid modestly weaker (after 8th straight day of weaker fixes)
Source: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Dollar drifted back towards the low-end of the USDollar peg band...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos are mixed since Friday after the overnight crash on Saturday morning (Bitcoin hovering around $11500)...
Source: Bloomberg
Copper was worst as crude managed to scramble back to breakeven but PMs were best...
Source: Bloomberg
As stock losses accelerated, gold (and silver) spiked higher...
With bund yields hitting new lows, gold will be pressured higher as having more yield than over $15 trillion of global bonds...
Source: Bloomberg
WTI bounced up to test $55...
Elsewhere in commodity-land, Iron Ore continues to crash...
DCE Iron Ore Spot index declines 9 days in a row.
Iron Ore futures -5.1%, low 609.5 RMB, 607 limit down
Source: Bloomberg
And Chicago Corn crashed most since 2013 as official corn-planting estimates exceeded analyst expectations.
Source: Bloomberg
Finally, as Gluskin-Sheff's David Rosenberg noted: "For all the excitement and jubilation as one high followed another, courtesy of stock buybacks for the most part, the reality is that the S&P 500 isn’t even 1% above where it was on January 26th, 2018. More than a year-and-a-half of nothing … except the dividend, that is."
And for now, the market-implied odds of a trade deal saving the world are around 12%...
And so...
And...
Global Central Banks pic.twitter.com/2llHq9lLxn— 🤬 (@FreefallCapital) August 12, 2019