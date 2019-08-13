Petition Calls For Joe Rogan To Moderate The 2020 Presidential Debate

A petition that began nearly three months ago urges the Commission on Presidential Debates to elect comedian and podcast superstar Joe Rogan as one of the moderators for the upcoming presidential debates in 2020, has gained massive amounts of signatures on Monday and Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, the petition, called "Get Joe Rogan to Moderate the 2020 Presidential Debate," has more than 85,000 signatures, with a goal of 150,000.

The petition explains Rogan has interviewed both progressive and conservative politicians, such as Andrew Yang (D), Tulsi Gabbard (D), Kyle Kulinski (D), Gary Johnson (L), Benjamin Shapiro (R), and Candace Owens (R), have all recently appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" program.

"Joe Rogan has an audience containing viewers from all areas of the political spectrum. Joe Rogan is not registered under any political party and is well-known for having civil, productive, and interesting, conversations about political issues without partisan bias," the petition said.

Bernie Sanders (I) made headlines last week when he was on Rogan's show discussing free healthcare, free college, and open access to classified government documents about aliens.

Dozens of comments on the "News & discussion" tab of the petition's Change.Org page, said the current debate structure is broken and outdated. Some said Rogan would talk about the real issues rather than letting cable news networks and their corporate sponsors dictate the topics and questions. Here are some of the comments:

"I believe Joe Rogan would be an impartial, yet highly enlightened choice to moderate the debates. He would see through the lies and get down to the REAL issues in the debate," one commenter said. "Joe Rogan is a very good interviewer, so naturally would be a good moderator.. He is very un-biased and really can sit and listen to two opposing sides with an open mind. Not unfairly coming into the interview with his mind already made up and his opinions set in stone. In other words Joe will really listen to what people have to say (with no political agenda in mind) and agree with the morally right people and when he agrees with a policy or an idea its cause he truly believes in it and not cause the Democrat party supports it or visa versa .. joe rogan is an overall good person at heart and Intelegiant and he is closer to the people than any of these news anchors or even politicians, so I think he naturally fits in this moderator position if he even wants to do it , which there is a strong chance he does not lol ..," another said. "Joe Rogan is fair, unbiased, direct and would ask the relevant questions most Americans want real answers to, minus all the fluff and bi-partisanship many past moderators have subscribed to. He resonates much closer to "the voice of the people" than any interviewer I have seen. Go Joe! We need ya buddy!" a commenter said.

With lots of interest sparking up in the last several days, the petition has about 56% of signatures needed by 7 pm est. Tuesday.

While over 85,000 signatures are only a small majority of Americans, the petition could spread like wildfire around the internet and achieve the 150,000 goal in the coming days, if not weeks.

This is one of the first movements where we've seen a grassroots effort to boot corporate media whores out of hosting presidential debates and have someone from the outside who might want to discuss the real issues that plague the bottom 90% of Americans.

Here are some topics Rogan could talk about: the wealth inequality gap, 50% of Americans don't have $500 in their bank accounts, the housing affordability crisis, abolishing the Federal Reserve, endless wars in the Middle East, the national debt, and possibly how to stop the rise of the military-industrial complex.