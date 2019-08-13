Remainers Routed: 54% Say UK PM Should Deliver Brexit By Any Means

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

A new Comres poll shows 54% support Brexit by any means, even suspending Parliament, if necessary.

A tipping point has been reached. UK citizens are so sick of Brexit delays they just want Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get it over with.

The Telegraph reports Boris Johnson has Public's Support to Shut Down Parliament to Get Brexit Over the Line.

The ComRes survey for The Telegraph found that 54 per cent of British adults think Parliament should be prorogued to prevent MPs stopping a no-deal Brexit. The poll suggested the Prime Minister is more in tune with the public’s views on Brexit than MPs, following his promise to deliver Brexit by October 31 “do or die”.

Parliament vs Boris Johnson

​

The new poll revealed that, should MPs act to attempt to block Brexit, they may not have the support of voters. Asked whether they thought Parliament was more in tune with the public than Mr Johnson, 62 per cent disagreed. Nine in 10 of those asked said Parliament was out of touch with the public (88 per cent), while 89 per cent believed most MPs were ignoring the wishes of voters to pursue their own agenda on Brexit. The public also overwhelmingly rejected the idea of the Queen being dragged into Brexit after John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, threatened to send Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, to Buckingham Palace “in a cab” to tell the 93-year-old monarch the Opposition was “taking over” if Mr Johnson were to lose a vote of no confidence but refused to resign. Asked if the Queen should remain above politics and refuse to get involved in Brexit, 77 per cent said yes and 23 per cent said no.

Lesson of the Day

I take these polls with a grain of salt. Yet, the results are hardly shocking.

People are sick of Brexit dominating every facet of their lives for three years.

They want this mess over.

People's Vote Madness

There is no support for a people's referendum.

Nor is there any agreement on how to word a People's Vote, nor any reason to believe the EU would wait months to organize such a vote.

MPs take note. Tories who vote against the government or the will of their constituencies will be voted out of office. Many Labour voters want Brexit as well.